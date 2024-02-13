Spinning The Future Of Clean: Cleancult Debuts One-Of-A-Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets Leaving Bulky Plastic Bottles Behind

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Anti-plastic waste cleaning brand powers sustainable laundry cycles with the launch of triple-action laundry sheets, featuring three stain-expelling enzymes on Amazon and at Walmart.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult is solidifying its position as a leader in the plastic waste retail sector with the launch of the world's first concentrated laundry detergent sheets that contain three stain-fighting enzymes to deliver a uniquely powerful clean. Available for purchase on and Amazon , then landing at select Walmart stores nationwide in April and other retailers later this year, the conveniently pre-measured and lightweight sheets come in an innovative 100% plastic-free and recyclable paper drawer box, eliminating the need for wasteful single-use plastic bottles.

"We have taken a mighty, not messy approach with our latest liquidless laundry lineup. The ultra-concentrated sheets have been a long time in the making as we wanted to create something that's powerful on stains, easy to use, and gentle on clothes and our planet. We did this by combining three powerful enzymes with proven cleaning performance that are just as effective at lower temperatures - easing the cost of laundry on the planet and our wallets," reflects Cleancult's CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Lupberger. "The powerful formula and compact design make these clean sheets the perfect addition to laundry routines and are great to use when traveling."

Leaving clothes soft and fresh, the dissolvable sheets are always made without harsh chemicals, including dyes, phosphates, 1,4-dioxane, phthalates, parabens, phosphorus, and SLS. The brand's iconic Wild Lavender scent is joined by the refreshing new Fresh Linen scent and a Free and Clear version without fragrance. With the proprietary blend of protease, lipase, and mannanase, just one sheet per load banishes stubborn odors and brightens clothes while quickly dissolving in cold and hot water. The sheets work well in all machines, including high efficiency.

In addition to a truly powerful clean without the plastic waste, the box also debuts Cleancult's Post to Purge social initiative that gives consumers the power to purge plastic in one of the most plastic-consuming countries in the world per capita. In partnership with rePurpose Global, Cleancult will remove 10 plastic bottles from the environment every time a no-plastic fanatic shares a photo with their laundry sheet box and the #trashplastic hashtag.

With an entire home cleaning product portfolio that is Certified Plastic Neutral by rePurpose Global, the laundry sheets join Cleancult's laundry lineup that includes award-winning liquid detergents in patented, 100% recyclable paper-based cartons and dryer balls made from 100% premium New Zealand wool that shorten drying time and help with static cling.

Cleancult's heaven-scented 60-sheet laundry detergent boxes can be shopped now on Amazon and , and will soon be available online and in select Walmart stores for under $0.25 per load.

About Cleancult

Launched in 2019, Cleancult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret: plastic waste. Cleancult – the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons - cultivates a culture of refilling over landfilling. Their innovative system pairs paper cartons and eternal aluminum bottles designed to be infinitely refilled to cut 90% of single-use plastic waste from home cleaning routines. The all-purpose cleaners and dish soaps are the first-ever filled and ready-to-use aluminum bottles in their categories at mass-market retail.

Matching sustainability and efficacy has garnered Cleancult recognition, including Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award and being crowned a Giga-Guru by WalmartTM for its role in Project GigatonTM. Cleancult was named a 2024 Real Leaders Top Impact Company and featured in Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List under the Sustainability Category. Proudly partnering with U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle, and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, Cleancult continues to grow its wave of no-plastic fanatics.

Cleancult is available online and at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Amazon and more. Discover more at . Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @Cleancult .

