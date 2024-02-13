Alison Jakupca Named Principal Consultant At Kleinschmidt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alison Jakupca, Principal Consultant and Kleinschmidt

A regulatory expert with more than 20 years of experience

- Jon Christensen, Chief Executive Officer at KleinschmidtLEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Alison Jakupca has been named Principal Consultant.With over two decades of regulatory expertise, Alison brings a wealth of experience to her new role, specializing in guiding clients through all facets of hydropower licensing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Her areas of focus include strategic planning, meeting facilitation, and process coordination, bolstered by a background in fisheries and wildlife biology, which she adeptly applies to provide informed guidance to clients.Alison's expertise extends to navigating federal licensing regulations and fully understanding FERC practices, procedures, and legal precedents. She excels in compiling a variety of licensing documents, including Preliminary Permits, Notices of Intent, Pre-Application Documents, Study Reports, License Applications, Exemption Applications, Surrender Applications, and adeptly responds to Additional Information Requests by FERC.“Alison's appointment as Principal Consultant testifies to her exceptional leadership and regulatory prowess,” says Jon Christensen, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt.“Her dedication to excellence and her significant contributions to our firm make her an invaluable asset to Kleinschmidt, her co-workers and our clients.”“Alison brings an unwavering commitment to client service, collaborative energy in working with stakeholders, and enthusiasm for transferring her knowledge and inspiring others,” said Steve Layman, Southeast Regional Vice President at Kleinschmidt.“These qualities will all serve her well in continuing to excel as a Principal Consultant.”In addition to her project duties, Alison serves as the Kleinschmidt Board of Directors' Chair. She holds a B.S. in Aquaculture, Fisheries, and Wildlife Biology from Clemson University and remains an active member of the National Hydropower Association (NHA).About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client's objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit .

GinaRenee Autrey

Kleinschmidt Associates

+ 18033950483

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Kleinschmidt Corporate Overview