Sibros Partners With Xos Trucks To Power The Xos Connected Ecosystem For Production Series Class 5 Through 8 Electric Commercial Vans And Trucks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, connected vehicle technology company Sibros announced its production-ready collaboration with Xos, Inc., a leader in manufacturing Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. The collaboration brings advanced connected fleet capabilities and services to customers of Xos' first-class electric vehicle lineup. Since Sibros' connected solutions were deployed on Xos' vehicles, the company has been successfully performing over-the-air (OTA) updates, data collection, and remote commands to manage their fleet effectively, diagnose and address problems in the field, and further accelerate the adoption of clean and efficient transportation solutions across North America.

Xos' battery-electric stepvans are already in production with notable fleets such as Loomis, Penske, and UniFirst and will be empowered by Sibros' Deep Connected Platform. Sibros' suite of secure in-vehicle and cloud applications are designed to manage software and data throughout the full vehicle lifecycle and have been deployed on the Xos software-defined vehicle architecture for its stepvan. By harnessing live microcontroller and sensor data, enabling OTA updates of mixed-criticality, and facilitating remote diagnostic and end-user commands, the Sibros and Xos partnership is set to redefine fleet management efficiencies and driver and fleet operator experiences.





Key enhancements propelled by this alliance include:



Rapid deployment of OTA software updates and upgrades, ensuring fleet readiness in an evolving regulatory environment .

Enhanced diagnostics for real-time fleet monitoring, predictive maintenance, and streamlined warranty validation processes.

Remote diagnostics and troubleshooting to minimize downtime and optimize operational efficiencies. Vehicle health monitoring and analytics to drive proactive maintenance and potentially reduce total cost of ownership.

“Teaming up with Xos aligns seamlessly with our mission to advance connected vehicle technology across diverse mobility spectrums. Our Deep Connected Platform is poised to unlock new dimensions of efficiency and innovation within Xos' commendable electric fleet,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros.“Together, we are not only fostering a sustainable transportation 2.0 ecosystem with Xos, but also delivering unparalleled value to their fleet customers,” added Sikaria.

"Partnering with Sibros was a strategic choice, hinged on their robust platforms designed for comprehensive data logging and seamless updates. Their unwavering commitment to cyber security resonates with our standards at Xos. Sibros delivered on the SaaS solution we needed, with remarkable flexibility in integration to our Xos vehicles," said Saleh Heydari, VP of Software Engineering at Xos.

Sibros products actively deployed and now in production on Xos trucks today include Deep Updater for over-the-air software updates, Deep Logger for edge data collection and Deep Commander for remote diagnostic commands.

About Sibros:

Sibros empowers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected PlatformTM orchestrating full vehicle software update management, vehicle data collection and analytics, and remote commands in one integrated system. Adaptable to any vehicle architecture, Sibros' platform meets stringent safety, security, and compliance standards, propelling OEMs to innovate new connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, and beyond. Learn more at .

About Xos, Inc.:

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit .

