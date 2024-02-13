CGI's 2023 ESG Report Highlights Progress Through Responsible Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stock Market Symbols

New commitment to align with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

CGI (NYSE: GIB ) (TSX: GIB.A) today published its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining efforts to reduce

CO2e emissions, and to support clients in achieving their organizational ESG goals, including through the responsible use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. CGI also announced its global commitment to formulating targets that align with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For the second consecutive year, CGI achieved a Platinum rating from EcoVadis for its Sustainability Performance, placing the company in the top 1% of the EcoVadis network. In addition, CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, recognized CGI as an outperformer when compared to the IT and software sector and when compared to all rated companies in North America.

Environment



43.7% of total energy from renewable sources compared to 35.6% in 2022; this includes reaching CGI's target to power 100% of its data centers by renewable electricity. 38% reduction of CO2e emissions from 2019, and reduced carbon intensity per employee by 47.5%.

Social



28.6% of leadership positions are held by women, compared to 27.5% in 2022.

44.4% of Strategic Business Unit Presidents are women, compared to 33.3% in 2022. 40% of members of the Board of Directors are women, compared to 31.3% in 2022.

Governance



Publication of CGI's first global statement on modern slavery reiterating the company's commitment to tackling forced labor, child labor and human trafficking. 65% of CGI's most significant suppliers were assessed on environmental and social criteria, compared to 58% in 2022.

To read CGI's full 2023 ESG Report and to learn more about the company's initiatives, visit cgi/esg .

