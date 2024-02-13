Azerbaijan Carries Out Reforestation Activities In 2023 On Area Of About 7,000 Ha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Last year, the
Forest Development Service under the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan carried out reforestation
activities on 6,850 hectares of the forest fund, Trend reports, referring
to the State Statistics Committee.
Meanwhile, this is 19.6 percent less than a year earlier.
According to the information, forest planting works were carried
out on an area of 622.1 hectares, and sowing works were carried out
on an area of 415.9 hectares. Forest plantation was established on
an area of 4 hectares, industrial plantations consisting of
fast-growing tree species on an area of 8 hectares, and natural
regeneration works were carried out on an area of 5,800
hectares.
To note, the total area of forest plantations, crops, and
afforestation serviced amounted to 18,296.5 hectares.
The report notes that in 2023, seeds were sown to grow plant
seedlings in an area of 16.2 hectares, and 31,200 cuttings were
buried in an area of 0.4 hectares to root cuttings.
A total of 100 tons (14.2 percent more than a year earlier) of
seeds of fruit, forest, and shrub species were supplied from forest
fund plots last year. Of these, 97.7 tons were seeds of forest tree
and shrub species, and 2.3 tons were seeds of fruit trees.
