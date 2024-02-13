Azerbaijan Carries Out Reforestation Activities In 2023 On Area Of About 7,000 Ha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Last year, the Forest Development Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan carried out reforestation activities on 6,850 hectares of the forest fund, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Meanwhile, this is 19.6 percent less than a year earlier.

According to the information, forest planting works were carried out on an area of 622.1 hectares, and sowing works were carried out on an area of 415.9 hectares. Forest plantation was established on an area of 4 hectares, industrial plantations consisting of fast-growing tree species on an area of 8 hectares, and natural regeneration works were carried out on an area of 5,800 hectares.

To note, the total area of forest plantations, crops, and afforestation serviced amounted to 18,296.5 hectares.

The report notes that in 2023, seeds were sown to grow plant seedlings in an area of 16.2 hectares, and 31,200 cuttings were buried in an area of 0.4 hectares to root cuttings.

A total of 100 tons (14.2 percent more than a year earlier) of seeds of fruit, forest, and shrub species were supplied from forest fund plots last year. Of these, 97.7 tons were seeds of forest tree and shrub species, and 2.3 tons were seeds of fruit trees.

