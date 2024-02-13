Brazilian Pres. Visits Arab League Thurs. Discussing Development In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced, Wednesday, that President Lula da Silva of Brazil would meet with Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit, Thursday, in Cairo to discuss recent developments in the region, particularly the occupied Palestinian territories.

The President will focus on updates following the Israeli occupation's attacks on Palestinian territories post October seventh, 2023, said a statement by the Arab League.

It added that following talks, the President of Brazil would brief the permanent representatives of the Arab nations in the League on his nation's views on recent regional and international affairs. (end)

