(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Asia Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – 2032 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Asia Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Asia Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market ?

The Asia Pacific frozen fruits and vegetables market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

Asia Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market

The Asia Pacific frozen fruits and vegetables market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the changing consumer preferences and technological advancements in food preservation processes. The increasing inclination among individuals towards convenience food products, due to the fast-paced lifestyle of the urban population, is one of the primary factors augmenting the regional market. Besides this, the growing disposable income levels are influencing food choices of users in countries like China, India, Japan, etc. Moreover, consumers in the Asia Pacific are widely adopting frozen fruits and vegetables, as they offer a longer shelf life while retaining most of the nutritional value, thereby propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements in freezing techniques, which help in preserving the taste, texture, and nutritional value of fruits and vegetables, are also propelling the market growth across the region. Apart from this, innovations, such as Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) are gaining traction, as they aid in preserving the quality of products better than traditional freezing methods. Additionally, the rising number of retail chains and online grocery shopping platforms in the Asia Pacific is further making frozen fruits and vegetables more accessible to consumers. This, coupled with the expanding vegan and vegetarian populations seeking plant-based diets, is also stimulating the regional market. Moreover, the increasing focus of key players on utilizing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, owing to the growing environmental consciousness among consumers, is expected to catalyze the regional market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Frozen Fruits Frozen Vegetables



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Others



Breakup by Country:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia Others

