Educate Girls Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 13th February, 2024 - Educate Girls is thrilled to be recognised as a Great Place To Work Certified organisation in India. This Certification highlights the organisation's commitment to employee well-being and professional growth. Having excelled in all five dimensions of a Great Place To Work - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie, Educate Girls surpassed benchmarks in the sector. This recognition underscores their dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace culture.



Educate Girls has adopted a grassroots approach to educating girls in India's most rural, remote and marginalised regions, spanning four states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Working across over 24,000 villages, the organisation collaborates with the government, the communities, and a team of over 3,000 employees to transform mindsets and ensure every girl has access to education.



"I take immense pride in Educate Girls' Great Place To Work Certificationâ„¢, a powerful testament to our journey of building a High-Trust, High-Performance culture. The passion and dedication of each employee shine through this milestone. Our shared commitment to girls' education remains at the heart of our approach and propels us forward as we embark on our ambitious goal of impacting 10 million learners in the next 10 years." - Maharshi Vaishnav, CEO of Educate Girls.



Echoing these sentiments, a Field Coordinator working in Uttar Pradesh said, "I feel proud to be part of the Educate Girls family, where we champion girls' education. As a field coordinator working directly with communities, I witness the impact and change I help create - especially shifting mindsets in rural areas. For me, it is the work culture that sets Educate Girls apart. My insights and experiences on the ground are heard, encouraged, and valued. After being part of this organisation, I have earned the respect of my community. It really is a great place to work!"



About Educate Girls



Educate Girls is a non-profit that mobilises communities for girls' education in India's remote, rural, and educationally backward areas. Aligned with the 'Right to Education Act' and the government's vision for better access to primary education, Educate Girls currently operates in over 24,000 villages of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar in partnership with the government and has mobilised over 14 lakh girls for school enrolment since 2007.





About Great Place To Work



Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For Allâ„¢ Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

