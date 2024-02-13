Qatar Radio Presents Future Visions To Mark World Radio Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Radio will mark today the World Radio Day (WRD), an occasion that celebrates the 100-year milestone of the radio as an affordable platform, specifically designed for remote communities and vulnerable groups.

Themed 'Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating', the 2024 observance highlights the rich history of radio and its powerful impact on news, drama, music, and sports as well as its challenging present and future.

First proclaimed by Spain in 2011, the WRD was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to be celebrated annually on February 13 - the day when the UN Radio was created in 1946.

Speaking to QNA, Director of Qatar Radio, Mohamed Nasser Al Mohannadi said that Qatar Radio has served as a key media platform for covering local, Arab and international news and events since its inception in 1968.

He added that it has experienced tremendous technical developments, starting from analogue to digital broadcasting, and leveraged the latest radio broadcasting technologies such as stereo (holographic sound) and FM broadcasting as well as a website and smartphone application to provide news and radio programs online.

Over the years, Qatar Radio expanded its news content to include politics, economics, sports, and culture, and launched many diverse news programs such as news bulletins, talk shows, and news analyses, Al Mohannadi added.

It also cooperated with many Arab and international radio stations to exchange news and programs, participated and organized many Arab and international conferences and media events, and sought to hold joint Arab meetings with the radio stations of sisterly and friendly countries, with all Gulf countries and the Arab world as a whole, to discuss many issues, he added.

Commenting on its contribution to music and radio drama, Al Mohannadi added that Qatar Radio played an important role in spreading awareness and education among members of society, and has contributed to strengthening national unity and social cohesion.

He added that Qatar Radio's music programs and folk stories contributed to preserving and reviving popular heritage.

Al Mohannadi emphasised that through its successful career, Qatar Radio has been committed to forging robust relationships with listeners stemming from its role as a bridge of communication with them and participating in their joys and sorrows.

He highlighted that since its inception, the Radio has been keen to broadcast diverse contents that meet the needs of all listeners, in terms of news, cultural and sports, recreational and religious programs using the standard Arabic language with a clear emphasis on the Qatari accent.

To mark the World Radio Day each year, Qatar Radio has prepared a package of programs this year to keep up with this cherished global occasion, including two episodes of the Arab meeting which addresses the Radio centenary between education, entertainment and media that brings together Qatar, Baghdad and Jordan radios.

In addition to an episode titled: Radio between education and entertainment, along with a documentary program that highlights the critical role played by the radio in disseminating education, entertainment and media by hosting the guest of the episode Dr Rabia bin Sabah Al Kuwari, professor of media at Qatar University.