Russian Informant Who Was Tracking Air Defence Exposed In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have exposed a resident of Odesa who provided Russian special services with information on the location of military facilities and the movement of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General .

It has been established that the defendant spied for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odesa itself, as well as in Chornomorsk, Odesa region. First of all, he was interested in the exact coordinates of the concentration of air defence units, data on railway traffic and the availability of weapons and military equipment in the region.

The enemy informant passed the collected information to an acquaintance who was in Russia and performing tasks for local special services.

In addition to text messages, the offender sent photos and videos of military equipment with coordinates and a detailed description of the area for further destruction of the facilities by the Russian armed forces.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court imposed on him a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

