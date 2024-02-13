Former Mayor Of London, Sunil Chopra, Visits AAFT And Honored By Dr. Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: January 26, 2024: The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) had the distinct honor of welcoming Sunil Chopra, esteemed Councillor and former Mayor of London, to its premises at Noida Film City. Mr. Chopra's visit underscored the deepening ties between India and the United Kingdom and celebrated the remarkable achievements of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, whose global influence continues to reverberate across continents.



Expressing his admiration for Dr. Marwah's exemplary contributions, Sunil Chopra remarked, "I am amazed to witness the remarkable achievements of Dr. Sandeep Marwah. Having had the opportunity to interact with him in London on numerous occasions, I can attest to his immense popularity and influence, both in Delhi and abroad. He stands as a beacon of inspiration for individuals across borders.ï¿1⁄2



Dr. Marwah, in turn, acknowledged Sunil Chopraï¿1⁄2s sterling reputation as one of the most prominent Indian social workers in London. ï¿1⁄2We are privileged and proud to host Sunil Chopra at AAFT. His outstanding contributions to the social fabric of the United Kingdom exemplify the spirit of service and leadership. We are delighted to extend an invitation for him to join the Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum, where his guidance will be invaluable in fostering stronger ties between India and the UK,ï¿1⁄2 stated Dr. Marwah.



In recognition of his distinguished achievements and unwavering commitment to social welfare, Dr. Marwah conferred upon Sunil Chopra the esteemed life membership of the International Film and Television Club of Marwah Studios.



The visit of Sunil Chopra to AAFT signifies the convergence of talent and leadership from diverse corners of the world, united in the pursuit of collaboration and mutual understanding. His presence serves as a testament to the enduring bonds between India and the UK and underscores the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.



