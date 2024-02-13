AI Set To Reshape The News Industry Says Study

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have an important role in
transforming the work of media organs, from the editorial side to
the commercial one, but the productivity gains will not be
immediate, and the adoption of AI in the news industry will not be
frictionless, according to a report published in the Columbia
Journalism Review analysing how AI will reshape the news industry
and the public arena, Azernews reports, citing
ANSA.
The study is the fruit of 134 interviews with news workers at 35
news organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and
Germany - including The Guardian, Bayerischer Rundfunk, the
Washington Post, The Sun, and the Financial Times - and 36
international experts from the worlds of industry, academia,
technology, and policy.
According to the study, the advent of AI represents an
additional rationalization of journalistic work that will depend on
the specific context and task at hand and will be influenced by
institutional incentives and decisions.
Winners and losers will emerge from this reorganization. Indeed,
they already have. Media organizations capable of investing in
R&D, devoting staff time, attracting talent, and building
infrastructure are at an advantage.
The researchers warn that the productivity gains from AI in the
news industry will be staggered, not immediate. In the initial
phases it will entail costs and require organizational and
strategic changes.
A number of variables will determine the speed at which news
organizations adopt AI: regulation, resistance from news workers,
audience preferences, and the incompatibility of technological
infrastructure are just some.
The concentration of control over AI by a small group of major
technology companies will remain a key area because control over
infrastructure confers power, the researchers say.
Developing frameworks to balance innovation with concerns
regarding issues such as copyright will remain a difficult and
imperfect task, but necessary one, they conclude.
