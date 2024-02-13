Celebrate Valentine's Day At Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel announces its Valentine's Day celebration plans for couples. The hotel is adorned with Valentine's décor: cascading lights, floral accents and romantic embellishments.

The hotel's bakery and café-GBC-offers delectable selection of special combos of BDT 2600 net comprising pastries, cakes and treats designed exclusively for Valentine's Day.

Bahar, the multicuisine buffet restaurant, invites couples to indulge in a sumptuous themed buffet dinner with Buy One Get One offer on selected bank cards at BDT 7999.

Sear Restaurant offers a fine dining date night for two, complemented with Salsa dance, at BDT 12,999. Set atop the 19th floor, the rooftop restaurant of the hotel also offers panoramic views and a vibrant atmosphere for couples on Valentine's Day.

Additionally, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is offering an exclusive staycation offer too on Valentine's Day.

