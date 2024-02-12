Invaders Placing Military Equipment At Railway Stations In Crimea - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are placing military equipment at railway stations in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/3503" data-width="100%"></script>

"Atesh agents have located military equipment in the Ostryakove station in the village of Hvardiiske. Up to ten vehicles were spotted. The occupiers continue to use civilian infrastructure, placing their equipment at railway stations for dispersal and prompt loading onto cargo platforms," the post reads.

The partisans also provided the coordinates of the location of the occupiers' military equipment: 45.114826, 35.026999.

Earlier, the partisans spotted an ammunition depot of the Russian Navy in temporarily occupied Crimea.