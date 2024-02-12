Rules For Fishing In Natural Bodies Of Water Have Been Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Government Resolution approved the Rules for fishing in natural reservoirs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, a regime of recreational and industrial fishing has been established in the natural reservoirs of Uzbekistan.

The rules are mandatory for legal entities and individuals operating in all natural bodies of water on the territory of Uzbekistan.

The rules do not apply to intensive fish farming technology and aquaculture in artificial reservoirs and to the installation of traps (cages) in irrigation networks that are not considered natural reservoirs.

It is prohibited to use the following fishing gear and fishing equipment in natural bodies of water:

- rolled nets (capes);

- fishing gear with more than 10 hooks with double-sided fastening (sling);

- any networks that are not specifically marked and not registered;

- hook fishing gear (spears);

- electric hook;

- stationary trap nets (venter, muzzle) and other poaching fishing gear.

Fishing is prohibited during the spawning period, i.e. in the Amudarya and Syrdarya - from 11 March to 31 May, in natural reservoirs of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region - from 26 April to 10 June and in all other natural reservoirs - from 16 April to 31 May.