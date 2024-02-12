Rules For Fishing In Natural Bodies Of Water Have Been Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Government
Resolution approved the Rules for fishing in natural reservoirs of
the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, a regime of recreational and industrial fishing has
been established in the natural reservoirs of Uzbekistan.
The rules are mandatory for legal entities and individuals
operating in all natural bodies of water on the territory of
Uzbekistan.
The rules do not apply to intensive fish farming technology and
aquaculture in artificial reservoirs and to the installation of
traps (cages) in irrigation networks that are not considered
natural reservoirs.
It is prohibited to use the following fishing gear and fishing
equipment in natural bodies of water:
- rolled nets (capes);
- fishing gear with more than 10 hooks with double-sided fastening
(sling);
- any networks that are not specifically marked and not
registered;
- hook fishing gear (spears);
- electric hook;
- stationary trap nets (venter, muzzle) and other poaching fishing
gear.
Fishing is prohibited during the spawning period, i.e. in the
Amudarya and Syrdarya - from 11 March to 31 May, in natural
reservoirs of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region -
from 26 April to 10 June and in all other natural reservoirs - from
16 April to 31 May.
