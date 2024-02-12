SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series IV Opens For Subscription: Invest Now On Bajaj Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Markets , a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is all set to open public subscription for the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) Tranche 2023-24 Series IV. Investors can seize this opportunity to invest in gold from February 12 to February 16, 2024, during the 5-day subscription window.





SGB Tranche is open for subscription





Key Details:



Subscription Period: February 12 to February 16, 2024 (5 days)

Issuance Date: February 21, 2024 Issue Price: Rs. 6,213/- per gram of gold





Why Invest in SGBs on Bajaj Markets



Government-backed Security: SGBs are backed by the Government of India, providing a secure investment option

Returns: The returns are linked with market price of gold

Additional Returns: The bonds offer fixed annual interest of 2.50% per annum, providing investors with a steady income stream

Convenient Denomination: Investors can start with small units, making gold investment accessible to a wide range of individuals

Tax Benefits: While the interest earned is taxable, capital gains at maturity are exempt from capital gains tax

Maturity Period: SGBs mature in 8 years; an exit option is available after 5 years from the issue date

Flexible Trading: SGBs can be traded on stock exchanges, offering liquidity to investors No Storage Hassles: Eliminate worries about physical storage and security concerns associated with holding physical gold



Secure a financial future with the stability of gold-backed investments by investing in SGBs on the Bajaj Markets' app or website.





About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer“India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.





Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience“India ka Financial Supermarket”.