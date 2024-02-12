Achieve Uninterrupted Performance With Waterproof Front-Mount RP-SMA Connectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amphenol RF expands its reverse polarity SMA panel mount offerings with durable front-mounted IP67 bulkhead jacks designed to for various micro coax cable types

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our versatile SMA product portfolio with additional reverse polarity front mount bulkhead jacks . The bulkhead jacks are engineered to accommodate a variety of micro coax cable types including 0.081 mm, 1.32 mm, 1.37 mm and RG-178 and are IP67 rated. This makes them ideal for applications in demanding environments where the system may be exposed to weather-related elements – antennas, base stations and satellite systems.These RP-SMA front mount jacks are available in the straight configuration and feature a bulkhead design. They are constructed primarily with gold plated, brass while the contact is manufactured from gold plated, beryllium copper. The contact is soldered to the cable center conductor. The outer conductor works as an electromagnetic shield so the electrical signal transmitted on the center conductor is less susceptible to electromagnetic waves.These RP-SMA interconnects join a robust product family that features several options for flexible micro-coaxial cables. These products are suitable for devices that require the cables to be moved and routed within the device such as rotating cameras on drones. These connectors are also heavily used in the industrial automation and cellular space.Learn more: SMA & RP-SMA Font Mount Bulkhead Jacks DatasheetAbout Amphenol RFAmphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit:

