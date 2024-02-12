(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parental Control Software Market

Growing internet addiction in the young population has boosted the parental control software market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Parental Control Software Market Size Reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - McAfee, Kaspersky & SafeDNS." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global parental control software market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2031.

Rise in government regulations to standardize digital content for children's safety, increase in social media usage and exposure to internet content among children, and growing penetration of personal device access for kids are the major factors driving the growth of the global parental control software market.

The parental control software market is segmented on the basis of platform, deployment mode and application. By platform, it is segmented into android, iOS and windows. By deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premises and cloud. By application, it is segmented into residential and educational institutes. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed more than half of the global parental control software market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global parental control software market revenue. However, the educational institutes segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global network-as-a-service market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global parental control software market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would simultaneously showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global parental control software market report include AO Kaspersky Lab, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Mobile Fence, SafeDNS, Inc., SentryPC and Verizon.

Covid-19 Scenario-

● The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the parental control software market, owing to the schools and other education institutes have turned to digital technologies to keep teaching-learning activities going.

● COVID-19 pandemic has also spurred internet adoption across education sector, as the educational institutions were connecting with the children through zoom meetings and other teaching platforms that required internet access.

● Children and teenagers were undoubtedly spending more time online, creating a significant need for parental control solutions that aid in reducing excessive screen time.

● During the pandemic parental control software allowed parents to monitor and control their children's online activities and protect them from fraud activities. Thus, such situations have raised the demand for the parental control software market during pandemic.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

