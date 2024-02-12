Casa Velas All-Inclusive, Adults-Only Luxury Resort In Puerto Vallarta Featured By Theluxelist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Passport to Paradise: Unveiling the Allure of Casa Velas Hotel Puerto Vallarta

Nestled within an upscale residential neighborhood, just a short five-minute drive from Puerto Vallarta airport, the AAA Four Diamond Casa Velas stands as a serene, adults-only boutique resort exemplifying standards in the luxury all-inclusive sector. As part of the prestigious Velas Resorts portfolio-renowned for being the only chain with four properties in U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 25 all-inclusive resorts in Mexico-Casa Velas continues to exceed expectations with its unique charm and bespoke hospitality. Unlike traditional hotels, this Spanish hacienda-esque resort feels like a private estate replete with attentive staff members who add a personalized touch to the guest experience.

The 80 traditional, artwork-adorned Mexican-styled suites at Casa Velas are designed for utmost comfort, each featuring a private terrace with a plunge pool or in-suite Jacuzzi, hypo-allergenic pillows, goose down feather duvets, free WiFi, satellite TV, safe deposit box, coffee maker, bathrobes and slippers and L'Occitane bath products, as well as a fully stocked mini bar. Guests can choose from five room types: Master Suite; Grand Class Suite; Ambassador Suite; Governor Suite or the Presidential Suite.

For those seeking copious privacy and space to spread out, the 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom Presidential Suite is a haven offering a top-end luxury escape. The space, suited for up to eight guests, boasts original artwork by Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante, a large dining room, living room, master suite with a spacious marble-laden bathroom and an expansive terrace with an oversized plunge pool and Jacuzzi. It also comes complete with its own butler and bartender. It's worth noting that Casa Velas actually has Bustamante's sculptures in the majority of the suites, allowing most guests to enjoy the captivatingly authentic artwork.

Amidst its Spanish-style architecture and captivating interior design, the resort is ensconced in a lush garden setting on the 18-hole Marina Vallarta Golf Course. The tropical landscaping and abundant flora and fauna woven throughout the entirety of the hotel create a breathtaking setting, attracting wildlife-including Koi ponds and "pet" snapping turtles.

For golf enthusiasts, Casa Velas guests receive special access and discounts at Marina Vallarta and Vista Vallarta Golf Clubs. For its part, the par 71 layout of Marina Vallarta's 18-hole golf course, designed by Joe Finger, is rife with flourishing vegetation, wildlife-laden lagoons and beautiful views of Banderas Bay. Guests can also enjoy discounted golf privileges at two other top 18-hole, 72 par golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf located at the Vista Vallarta Golf Club only 20 minutes away.

Casa Velas guests can soak up the sun at its private pool cushioned in a tropical landscape that overlooks the golf course. Its swim-up Aqua Bar ensures refreshments-including local brews, tropical drinks and classic Mexican cocktails crafted from premium liquor brands-flow all day through.

