AHK To Hold Conference In Azerbaijan's Baku Regarding Karabakh Rivers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The
German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) will hold
an innovative conference "Reconstruction of water supply and
irrigation infrastructure in the Karabagh region" in Baku on
February 21 as part of the activities of the "Export Initiative for
Environmental Protection" of the Ministry for the Environment,
Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection of the
Federal Republic of Germany, Trend reports via AHK Azerbaijan.
The key topics of the conference are solutions to environmental
problems of transboundary rivers such as Kura, Araz, and
Okhchuchay, improvement of water quality, and increasing efficiency
of water supply and wastewater treatment in western Azerbaijan.
Among the invited participants of the conference are Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov, Special Representative of the President of
Azerbaijan in the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov, Minister
of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov.
The event will also be attended by environmental experts,
research institutes, and representatives of related industries,
such as agribusiness, construction, and mining.
