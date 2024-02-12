Assam Budget: Govt To Support 10 Lakh Girls' Education To Eliminate Child Marriage

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) Assam's Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, while presenting the state Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal on Monday, announced that the government will support the education of 10 lakh girls in the state.

Neog said the state government is proposing this in the Budget to eliminate child marriage from Assam.

Delivering her fourth Budget speech on Monday, Neog presented a Rs 2.9 lakh crore Budget for the 2024-2025 financial year with a deficit of Rs 774.47 crore. She did not propose any new tax.

“The consolidated fund of the state is expected to receive Rs 1,43,605.56 crore, according to the Budget Estimates for 2024-2025. The total receipts amount to Rs 2,90,155.65 crore after deducting the receipt of Rs 1,44,550.08 crore under public accounts and Rs 2,000 crore under contingency fund,” she said.

“In contrast, it is estimated that the consolidated fund will spend Rs 1,43,890.62 crore in total in 2024–25,” Neog added.

She also said that the expected total spending for the year is Rs 2,88,560.71 crore, accounting for the expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore under the contingency fund and Rs. 1,42,670.09 crore under the public account.

Regarding the state's economy, Neog said that compared to Rs 5.7 lakh crore in 2023–2024, the GSDP is projected to reach Rs 6.43 lakh crore in the upcoming fiscal.

--IANS

tdr/arm