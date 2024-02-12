India Signs Off Without A Medal From Rabat Shotgun World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Ganemat Sekhon and Munek Battula finished 12th in the Skeet Mixed Team final as India ended their International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun campaign in Rabat, Morocco, without a medal. The duo shot a combined score of 140 after three qualification rounds each as the USA topped with 149.

A second Indian pair, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan shot 134 to take 17th place in the event which is the final discipline in the Rabat World Cup.

Italy finished at the top of the medal tally sweeping all four gold medals on offer before the Skeet Mixed Team final was to take place.

Three Indian Trap shooters missed the mark by a point in the reckoning for a top-six finals berth, but it was not to be on Day Two of the World Cup Shotgun in Rabat. Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Zoravar Sandhu shot scores of 118 to finish 16th and 19th respectively in the Men's Trap qualifiers. The shoot-off mark for the sixth and final spot was 119.

In Women's Trap, Rajeshwari Kumari shot 113 to finish eighth where the sixth qualifying spot went at 114.

