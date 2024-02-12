Shruti Puranik: Playing Maina Is Like Discovering A New Facet Of Myself

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Shruti Puranik, who plays the role of Maina in the show 'Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' shared that portraying this role is like discovering a new facet, adding it's like stepping into a comfortable pair of shoes.
Shruti, who is known for her role in 'Mumbai Diaries 2' said:“Playing Maina is like discovering a new facet of myself. While we both value family deeply, her outgoing nature and adventurous spirit bring fresh energy to my portrayal. It's like stepping into a comfortable pair of shoes, yet finding unexpected twists with each step.”
Speaking about the challenges of playing this character, Shruti called it a bit of a balancing act.
“On one hand, it's easy because I feel a natural connection to her as a sister to Satya and Ankush. But on the other hand, it's challenging because I want to ensure I capture her unique personality and bring out her individuality amidst the dynamics of the storyline,” she said.
Shruti added:“So, while it's familiar territory in some ways, there's also a constant push to explore and deepen her character, which keeps me on my toes.”
