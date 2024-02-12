Turkey-Egypt Defense Deal On Drones

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Turkey plans to sell drones to Egypt, a move announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.



This deal marks a significant step in the normalization of ties between the two nations, seen as key for Mediterranean security.



At Egypt's EDEX 2023, Egypt showcased interest in Turkish drones Bayraktar TB2 and AKINCI, particularly the latter with its high payload capacity.



Egypt's military already employs several Chinese drones, including the Wing Loong series, and an Emirati reconnaissance drone, enhancing its surveillance capabilities.









EDEX 2023 showcased Egypt's "Ahmos" and "6th October" drones, highlighting its increasing emphasis on unmanned systems for reconnaissance and combat.















This Turkey-Egypt collaboration underscores a strengthening defense partnership, with potential implications for regional stability and military dynamics in the Mediterranean.









Egypt's enhanced aerial capabilities signal improved relations, paving the way for deeper diplomatic and security collaboration between influential powers.









Background









Turkey-Egypt drone deal signifies a pivotal change in regional geopolitics, reflecting enhanced relations and shared security concerns in the Mediterranean.









However, this move towards military modernization, highlighted by Egypt's acquisition of advanced drones, underscores both nations' strategic ambitions.



Turkey's prominence in drone production, notably with the renowned Bayraktar TB2, elevates its stature as a defense technology exporter.



In short, the Turkey-Egypt military partnership strengthens Mediterranean security, impacting regional power balance and fostering diplomatic ties.

MENAFN12022024007421016031ID1107840914