ASTON MARTIN UNVEILS THREE NEW JEWELS IN THE CROWN OF HIGH PERFORMANCE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



A family of racing royalty unleashed at the home of British motorsport AMR24 Formula 1 ® challenger heads a trio of Aston Martins, with unveiling of new Vantage sports car and Vantage GT3 racer on the same day

12 February 2024, Silverstone:

Aston Martin boldly presents a bloodline born for the racing line, with the unprecedented unveiling of three cars on the same day, representing the racing heart of the British ultra-luxury manufacturer and its commitment to integrating motorsport technologies in its high-performance cars for the road.

Fittingly unveiled on the day that the marque's AMR24 Formula 1® challenger first touched the tarmac at the home of British motorsport, the new Vantage is the quintessential Aston Martin sports car and the most driver focused and fastest Vantage in the nameplate's history. Having been introduced in the year of the first World Championship Formula One race at Silverstone in 1950, the 74-year history of Vantage runs side-by-side with that of the famous circuit that Aston Martin's team now calls home at the cutting-edge AMR Technology Campus.

Engineered for real drivers, Vantage's authentic, unadulterated celebration of pure performance, technically crafted to deliver maximum thrills with maximum confidence, sits naturally alongside the marque's visceral challenger for the 2024 FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM. Both cars represent Aston Martin's ambition to be a leader in high-performance technologies and on track, with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team seeking to build on its best-ever season in 2023, claiming nine podiums and 280 Championship points under the expert control of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Between these two weapons of road and track sits the Vantage GT3 racer, inspired by the production sports car whose famous name it shall boldly carry to some of the world's most prestigious endurance events including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

The Vantage GT3 takes the supreme qualities of the new production model and evolves it into a formidable new GT racer that will write a new chapter in Aston Martin's illustrious motorsport history, having scored a remarkable 52 class wins and 11 world titles between 2012 and 2023 with the ultra-successful Vantage GTE.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin said:“These three brothers in speed embroider our DNA with new dynamism. Simultaneously revealing the new Vantage and Vantage GT3 race car on the very same day as we unleash our AMR24 Formula One challenger at Silverstone demonstrates our ambition to be a leading force in F1 and create the world's finest and most thrilling sports cars.

“Today's celebration of high-performance also highlights the burgeoning relationship between our road and race programmes, with Aston Martin Lagonda now benefitting from the exceptional pool of engineering talent, experience and knowledge forged in Formula One and harvested through Aston Martin Performance Technologies.



“Over recent years we have already seen the sport of Formula 1 have a transformative impact on our brand, attracting new customers to Aston Martin and driving reappraisal of our products. Boosted by a highly competitive F1 team, the synergy with high-performance motorsport technologies is something we can maximise even further through our next generation of sportscars and endurance motorsport strategy.”

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team begins the 2024 FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM season at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March 2024.