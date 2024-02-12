Fashion And Football Score Big On The Runway At Africa Fashion Unites Fundraising Fashion Show In Abidjan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Football Legend Emmanuel Adebayor walking the runway at Africa Fashion Unites Fundraising Showcase in Abidjan

The fashion show included well known and emerging designers from various countries across Africa to bring fashion to the greatest showcase of African football.

- Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Owner and operator of premier African fashion weeks on the continent, Africa Fashion International (AFI) hosted the Africa Fashion Unites (AFU) Fundraising Fashion Show on Friday 9th of February, on the eve of the AFCON finals at the Esplanade du Palais de Congrès, Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire.

Themed Africa Fashion Unites, the fashion show included well known and emerging designers from various countries across Africa in an effort to bring fashion to the greatest showcase of African football and give local designers an opportunity to shine. Featured in the show were 24 designers from the 24 countries who participated in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Each brand showed a piece unique to their collection and inspired by their country.

Often African designers struggle to gain recognition and to attract new customers who are interested in buying their products. AFI showcases and markets the best of African Fashion Africa to grow markets on the continent and the diaspora.

The fashion show included a fundraiser element organised in support of Centre Artisanal ABE APO ÉLISABETH in Montézo, Alépé District which employs more than 15 women and youth. The fundraiser was held in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Francophonie in Côte 'd'Ivoire.

Auctioned as part of the fundraiser was a signed AFCON 2023 football to be used in the final match and the national Côte d 'Ivoire jersey, which both fetched $20,000. The bidder donated the football and jersey to the First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire, and these were received by Mrs Maïmouna Koné, the wife of the Vice President, Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, who attended the event.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe together with the Minister of Culture and Francophonie in Ivory Coast, Françoise Remarck handed over a cheque of $50,000 to the NGO. Supporting them with the handover and walking the runway was well known soccer legend from Togo, Emmanuel Adebayor as well as former Ghana national team player, Anthony Baffoe.

The next segment featured an Ivorian designer showcase including well known designers Pathé 'O, Loza Maléombho, Lafalaise Dion, Kente Gentleman, and Laurence Airline.

In attendance were the President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe and his deputies, ambassadors, federation members, and government department leaders from several countries.

The local business community of Côte d'Ivoire, as well as fashion and creative industries, and football lovers were also in attendance.

In an effort to fuse music into this celebration of Africa, the event naturally concluded with a performance by well-known local songstress Josey.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chair of AFI says:“Africa is rich with resources and has no shortage of talent in fashion, football and music. I am happy that AFI was able to bring fashion to football. We were able to do this and simultaneously raise funds for an NGO that employs and trains local weavers to improve their own circumstances and to preserve local culture.”

AFI supports African designers with business skills, marketing and knowledge, and brings them to global markets. For the past 16 years, the company has showcased African Fashion designers from various countries at its world class events, Joburg Fashion Week as well as Cape Town Fashion Week .

The next edition of Cape Town Fashion week will take place in April 2024.

AFI also owns the luxury physical store and online retail platform, House of Nala by AFI, as well as pop up stores to bring African Fashion to global markets.

