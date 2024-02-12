Man Booked Under PSA For 'Unlawful Activities' In J & K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for his alleged involvement in unlawful activities that posed threat to peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.
Mohammad Azam, a resident of Pukharni in Nowshera sub-division, was lodged in Rajouri district jail immediately after his arrest by police, a police spokesman said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said Azam's detention order was issued by the Rajouri DM based on a detailed report submitted by the district police office.
A number of criminal cases were registered against the accused at the Nowshera police station between 2013 and 2021, the spokesman said, adding despite being booked in a number of FIRs, the accused was still not mending his ways and was involved in“unlawful acts” and was posing a threat to peace and order.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Duo Booked Under PSA Criminal Held Under PSA In Jammu
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12022024000215011059ID1107840425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.