Man Booked Under PSA For 'Unlawful Activities' In J & K's Rajouri

Mohammad Azam, a resident of Pukharni in Nowshera sub-division, was lodged in Rajouri district jail immediately after his arrest by police, a police spokesman said.

He said Azam's detention order was issued by the Rajouri DM based on a detailed report submitted by the district police office.

A number of criminal cases were registered against the accused at the Nowshera police station between 2013 and 2021, the spokesman said, adding despite being booked in a number of FIRs, the accused was still not mending his ways and was involved in“unlawful acts” and was posing a threat to peace and order.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now