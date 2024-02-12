'Australian Businessmen Eager To Explore Investment Opportunities In Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari met with Lyall Gorman, Deputy President of the Australian Chamber of commerce and industry (ACCI), at the Chamber's venue.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between both sides for the advantage of the private sector, and the investment climate and opportunities in both countries.

It also discussed the possibility to sign a memorandum of understanding between both chambers to cement cooperation, exchange information and visits and coordinate bilateral meetings.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar said that the Qatari private sector is interested in learning about investment opportunities available in Australia and forging partnerships there, noting that it is timely for expanding mutual investments between the private sector in both countries and developing their trade volume.

He highlighted that Australian investor are welcomed to invest in Qatar which owns an attractive investment environment, a world-class infrastructure and leading legislation.

He underscored the Chamber's preparedness to assist Australian investors willing to enter the Qatari market.

For his part, Lyall Gorman said that the visit aimed to coordinate with the Qatar Chamber to enhance cooperation between the two chambers, thereby serving the business communities in both countries and increasing the volume of trade between Qatar and Australia.

He highlighted the success of joint investments between the two countries and identified several areas where cooperation could be expanded, such as food security, contracting, education, and agricultural technology.

Gorman also emphasized that Australian businessmen are eager to explore investment opportunities in Qatar.

He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Qatar Chamber and the Australian Arab Chamber, suggesting the organization of seminars and meetings for businessmen from both countries to promote investment opportunities and explore potential joint ventures.