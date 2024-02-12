Four Meghalaya Coal Mining Applications Cleared

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shillong, Feb 12 (KNN) The Mining and Geology department has announced that the Ministry of Coal has given the green light to the geological reports of four out of 17 applicants vying for prospective licenses for coal mining in Meghalaya.

This update came to light during proceedings before the Single Member Committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court.

The committee, in its 20th interim report, revealed that among the four approved applicants, previous central government approval for mining lease grants has also been secured.

These approvals are contingent upon the submission and approval of mining plans, which have also received the Ministry of Coal's nod.

According to the Mining and Geology Department, the project proponents have initiated the process of acquiring environmental clearances from both the State and Central Government authorities.

However, the clearance is pending and awaited from the concerned authorities.

Additionally, the committee highlighted that two more Geological Reports have received approval from the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, as confirmed by the Mining and Geology Department of the Government of Meghalaya.

However, the committee noted a lack of information regarding whether the Government of India has granted previous approval for mining lease grants and whether mining plans have been submitted by these two additional applicants.

The four successful applicants who have obtained previous approval for mining lease grants under Rule 42(2) of the Mineral Concession Rule, 1960, and have initiated the environmental clearance process, include Nehlang Lyngdoh from Rymbai Synrang Shahkhain Village, East Jaintia Hills District; Maksing Sibren from Nongbri Nongkulang Village, Ranikor C&RD Block, South West Khasi Hills District; Thomas Nongtdu from Byndihati Village, East Jaintia Hills District; and Wenni Diengngan from Sdaddkhar village, West Khasi Hills District.

This latest development signifies progress in the coal mining sector in Meghalaya, with approvals indicating steps towards the commencement of mining activities for the approved applicants.

However, further clearances and compliance with regulatory requirements are necessary before full-fledged operations can begin.

(KNN Bureau)