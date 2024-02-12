Study shows electoral scam vetoed Trump triumph in 2020

(MENAFN) A recent study published by the conservative think tank, the Heartland Institute, claims that mail-in ballot fraud played a "significant" role in the outcome of the 2020 United States presidential election, ultimately favoring President Joe Biden. The report argues that if the election had followed the traditional in-person voting trend of the past two centuries, then former President Donald Trump would likely have secured re-election. The study, based on survey data collected in December, suggests that as many as 28.2 percent of mail-in voters potentially engaged in fraudulent activities, which the institute deems illegal under most circumstances.



According to the report, the alleged fraud was particularly impactful given that over 43 percent of all votes in the 2020 election were cast by mail, marking the highest percentage in United States history. The study conducted by the Heartland Institute surveyed 1,085 likely voters, finding that approximately one in five mail-in voters may have acted fraudulently. Disturbingly, 21 percent of respondents admitted to filling out ballots for others or voting in a state where they were no longer permanent residents. Additionally, 17 percent confessed to signing ballots for family members without their approval, while another 19 percent stated that a friend or family member had completed their own ballot.



Upon subjecting the data to further statistical analysis, the Heartland Institute increased the percentage of potentially fraudulent mail-in ballots to 28.2 percent. The study claims that this alleged fraud disproportionately favored Biden, further skewing the election results in his favor.



The findings of this study have ignited controversy and added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the integrity of the 2020 election. Critics argue that such claims of widespread fraud have been widely debunked, with numerous audits and court rulings affirming the legitimacy of the election results. Nevertheless, the conservative think tank's report raises questions about the security and reliability of mail-in voting, sparking renewed discussions about election reforms and the future of voting practices in the United States.







MENAFN12022024000045015687ID1107839738