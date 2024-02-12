Argentina Beat Brazil To Secure Men's Soccer Paris 2024 Qualification

(MENAFN- IANS) Caracas (Venezuela), Feb 12 (IANS) Brazil missed on to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics after losing 1-0 to regional rival Argentina in its South American qualifier.

Brazil, who was bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic men's soccer title, will miss the Olympic men's tournament for the first time since 2004.

Argentina won 1-0 on a Luciano Gondou goal in the 78th minute of a South American qualifier match on Sunday.

After losing its opening match to Paraguay in a four-team group and beat Venezuela 2-1, Brazil needed a win or a draw against Argentina to qualify for the Olympics in the last stage of South American qualifying.

Argentina, who tied Venezuela and Paraguay, finished the final qualifying event with five points while Brazil finished with three points.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Brazil secured its inaugural Olympic soccer gold medal with Neymar netting the decisive penalty kick during a shootout against Germany at the Maracana stadium.

Similarly, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Brazil maintained an undefeated record, clinching victory in the final against Spain thanks to Malcom's goal in the 108th minute.

Argentina had won gold in 2004 (Athens) and 2008 (Beijing).

--IANS

bc/