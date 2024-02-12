Landmine Maps Submitted By Armenia Proved Inaccurate - Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The minefield
maps provided by Armenia are inaccurate, the Azerbaijan National
Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend .
Minefield maps, in accordance with ANAMA's technical
requirements, detail reference locations, types, numbers, spacing,
installation, and concealment methods. Nonetheless, the Armenian
side's most recent submissions continue to display this information
incorrectly and incompletely. After analyzing and processing these
forms, it became clear that the information did not correspond to
the actual minefields, rendering the coordinates of the reference
sites erroneous and ineffectual.
The Armenian authorities handed Azerbaijan eight maps depicting
minefields in Azerbaijani territory liberated from Armenian
occupation. These publications mostly document minefields that
encircle the Murovdag ridge in the Kalbajar region.
Overall, Armenia's minefield paperwork refers to areas of the
regions along the preceding line of contact. However, no
information is now accessible on the former line of contact that
runs through the Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts or about
the regions mined by Armenian armed units during their November
2020 withdrawal.
Armenia's data accuracy regarding minefields laid in the Aghdam,
Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions in 2021 was reported at 25
percent.
"Mine accident statistics demonstrate widespread contamination
not only along the previous line of contact but also in populated
areas, farmlands, riverbanks, forests, and cemeteries. Since the
Second Karabakh War, 247 out of 345 mine victims have been injured
or killed in incidents that occurred outside the previous line of
contact. Widespread mining of civilian territories is a crime
against humanity and a serious violation of international law,"
ANAMA stated.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in
November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
