Saas, Bahu & Sins: Ranveer, Johnny Sins Pitch For Male Performance Booster

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has featured alongside popular pornstar Johnny Sins for an advertisement for male performance enhancers.

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared the ad. In the clip, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor and Sins recreated a television soap moment: Ranveer is seen asking the“bahu” why is she leaving the house.

To which, the“bahu” named Kishu in the ad, replies:“Jaith ji inki (Johnny Sins) daali main kabhi phool nahi khilta.”

Johnny retorts:“Kishu?”

“Inka Johnny kabhi Sins hi nahi karta,” she replies.

Ranveer then asks her to keep quiet, to which the woman tells to take the supplement, which seems to be a shilajit derivative and a performance enhancer.

In an iconic Ekta Kapoor style, the 'Saas', slaps the bahu, who is seen falling from the first floor, Johnny is then having the“performance enhancer” and saves his wife from the fall.

The ad ends with Johnny talking to Ranveer:“Bhaiya I'll take care of her.”

“Take bold care of her,” replies Ranveer, who then hugs Johnny.

The video ends with the entire family celebrating and Ranveer then talking about how four out of ten men are unable to perform in bed. He then says that it is common and very easy to solve.

--IANS

dc/kvd