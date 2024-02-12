               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Good News: 25 Australian Birds Are Now At Less Risk Of Extinction. The Bad News: 29 Are Gone And 4 More Might Be


2/12/2024 12:04:14 AM
Author: John Woinarski

(MENAFN- The Conversation) What does it mean to save threatened species? How often do we achieve it? And how often do we fail? Our new research answers these questions for Australian birds.
The Conversation

MENAFN12022024000199003603ID1107839469

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search