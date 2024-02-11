Moi Wins Excellence Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has won the Excellence Award for Ministries as part of the Qatar Government Excellence Award. The award was presented by HE the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani to HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, at a ceremony yesterday (Sunday). Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak al-Khalifa, president of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Qatar Government Excellence Award, is also seen.

