Egyptian Health Minister Visits Wounded Palestinians At Qatar Hospitals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Sunday visited a number of injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who are receiving treatment in Qatar. He was accompanied by the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

The Egyptian minister visited a group of wounded adults at The View Hospital along with another group of wounded children at Sidra Medicine.

During his tour of the two hospitals, His Excellency was briefed on the health condition of the wounded Palestinians and the nature of their injuries, and listened to an explanation from officials and doctors about their treatment plans, the conditions of their stay and the facilities provided to them throughout the treatment period.

Dr. Ghaffar appreciated the great capabilities provided by Qatar for the wounded Palestinians and receiving them in the state-of-the-art hospitals with distinguished medical staff and the latest medical equipment which ensures the provision of high-quality health care.

Speaking about coordination between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency said cooperation between the two sides is very important and contributed to the success of the initiative to treat the wounded Palestinians in Doha.

For her part, HE Al Khater expressed Qatar's appreciation for the close cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Red Crescent, in treating the wounded Palestinians, noting in this regard that most of the wounded received treatment first in Egypt before being transferred to Qatar for further treatment.

The State of Qatar has so far received 15 batches of Palestinians injured in the Gaza Strip for treatment, as part of the initiative of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

The initiative is a continuation of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners, in the backdrop of the current difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

