               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hug Day 2024: 5 Timeless Bollywood Songs To Celebrate This Day


2/11/2024 11:00:18 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrate Hug Day 2024 with timeless romantic melodies! From the classic 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' to the soulful 'Mere Haath Mein,' immerse in love's embrace with iconic songs and unforgettable performances. Let the music of love fill your hearts this Hug Day!

Hug Day 2024: 5 timeless Bollywood songs to celebrate this day

Celebrate Hug Day 2024 with iconic romantic songs like 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' and 'Mere Haath Mein,' embracing timeless love melodies

Mere Hath Mein from 'Fanaa'

Experience eternal love with 'Mere Haath Mein' from Fanaa, featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol, sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan

Tum Se Hi from 'Jab We Met'

Dive into romance with 'Tum Se Hi' from Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, sung by Mohit Chauhan

Lag Ja Gale from 'Won Kaun Thi'

Indulge in nostalgia with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Lag Ja Gale,' a '60s gem featuring Sadhana and Manoj Kumar

Baaho K Darmiyaa from 'Khamoshi'

Feel the warmth of love with 'Bahon Ke Darmiyan' from Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala

Baaho Mein Chale Aao from 'Anamika'

Embrace with 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' from Anamika, a timeless classic featuring Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar

MENAFN11022024007385015968ID1107839164

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search