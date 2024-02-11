NIC To Announce Two Major Investment Opportunities On Monday

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The President of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has said that two major international investment opportunities -- the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala Metro (Phase I) -- will be announced on Monday, 12th February.

Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiya said the selection of international executing companies will be done, "through the Iraqi government's international consultant, who has been contracted for the two projects. Their task will include auditing and selecting the best proposals."

He added that the Commission will provide guarantees to protect the rights of international investors, ensuring an attractive investment environment for vital projects in Iraq.

The announcement will be open to international companies and investors through the official website of the National Investment Commission starting from February 12, 2024.

(Source: NIC)

