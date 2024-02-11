(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Corrected Repeat...Fixing dateline of item (SPT-AFRICA-CAF-FINALS)



Cote d'lvoire wins African Cup '23 after beating Nigeria 2-1



RABAT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The host Cote d'Ivoire won on Sunday the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 after defeating Nigeria 2-1.

The final whistle brings an explosion of ecstasy in Abidjan: Ivory Coast are the champions of Africa, the country won the cup for the third time in their history.

Cote d'Ivoire lost two of their group matches, one of them 4-0 and the other to the team they have just beaten in the final.

The first half of the final match, Nigeria was able to score the first goal thanks to William Troost-Ekong.

But in the second half, Simon Adingra made an equalizer for Franck Kessie and a brilliantly taken winner for Sebastien Haller. (end)

