Enemy Shelling Damages Medical Facility In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A medical facility was damaged in Russia's shelling of Kherson on February 11.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy army targeted one of the medical institutions in Kherson. The attack damaged interior premises and heating system," the post reads.

No casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a minibus passenger was injured in enemy shelling of Kherson.

Photo: Kherson RMA