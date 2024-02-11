               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Shelling Damages Medical Facility In Kherson


2/11/2024 3:08:53 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A medical facility was damaged in Russia's shelling of Kherson on February 11.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy army targeted one of the medical institutions in Kherson. The attack damaged interior premises and heating system," the post reads.

Read also: Two cops injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson region

No casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a minibus passenger was injured in enemy shelling of Kherson.

Photo: Kherson RMA

MENAFN11022024000193011044ID1107838807

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search