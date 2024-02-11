Space Debris Conf. Kicks Off In Riyadh With Wide Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 11 (KUNA) - The Space Debris Conference kicked off Sunday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the participation of more than 260 experts and speakers from over 50 countries.

The Conference themed "Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy", aims to raise global awareness about the challenges posed by space debris and ensure a safe and prosperous future for space exploration, said SSA CEO Dr. Mohammad bin Saud Al-Tamimi.

In his opening speech, Al-Tamimi highlighted the event's significance and reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to tackling the challenges of managing space debris, stressing the growing amount of space debris and its potential impact on spacecraft safety and humanity's progress in space exploration.

He said that the event is an ideal platform for exchanging ideas and innovations, and urged participants to contribute their expertise for positive outcomes in the field. (end)

kns











MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107838249