Alienated Ladakh

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The recent shutdown and widespread protests in Ladakh signal a deep-seated discontentment stemming from the constitutional changes brought about by the reading down of Article 370. . Thousands of protesters, braving the intense cold, gathered at the Polo Ground in Leh.

The speeches at the gathering, including those by prominent Ladakhi leaders and activists like Sonam Wangchuk, emphasized the promises made by the Union government. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) who are spearheading the agitation, are demanding special rights and statehood for Ladakh, which was downgraded to a Union territory without a legislature in 2019. These protests underline the urgent need for a comprehensive dialogue to address the grievances of the people in the region.

The demands put forth by LAB and KDA include tribal status for Ladakh, inclusion in the constitution's Sixth Schedule, job reservation for locals, and a parliamentary seat each for the Leh and Kargil districts. These demands reflect the aspirations of the people who feel a sense of disempowerment and marginalization following the constitutional changes. The call for statehood and democracy echoes the sentiment that Ladakh's people seek not just constitutional safeguards but also active participation in decision-making processes that affect their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past four years, Ladakh has been nursing a deepening sense of grievance against New Delhi. Following the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and which incidentally was celebrated in Leh district, the region has sought constitutional protections from the central government to ensure its land and jobs were reserved only for local residents.

Before the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh had four MLAs and two MLCs in the then state Assembly, providing a stronger voice for the region. Now, one Member of Parliament democratically represents the region.



The committee formed by the Union home ministry held talks with LAB and KDA on December 4, but the lack of significant breakthroughs reveals the complexity of the issues at hand. The upcoming second round of talks on February 19 in Delhi provides an opportunity for the government to engage in a meaningful dialogue and address the genuine concerns of the people of Ladakh.

It is crucial for the Union government to work towards a solution that ensures their constitutional rights and preserves their cultural identity. The demand for tribal status, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, and statehood is not extraneous but a rightful claim that deserves attention and consideration. As Ladakh faces economic and political challenges in the aftermath of the constitutional changes, it is imperative to find a middle ground that respects the region's unique circumstances.

Read Also Ladakh Bodies Threaten Hunger Strike Centre Invites Ladakh Leaders For Talks