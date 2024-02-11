Shot In Kashmir With Local Actors, 'Country Of Blind' In Race For Oscars

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Filmed entirely in Kashmir, the movie 'Country of Blind ,' an adaptation of H.G. Wells' novel, has garnered international praise and earned a prestigious screening at the Cinelounge in Los Angeles. While the screenplay had already found a coveted spot in the Permanent Core Collection of the Oscar library in October this year, academy members are now passionately advocating for its Oscar nomination.

What makes this cinematic triumph even more resonant with Kashmir is its predominantly Kashmiri cast, featuring leading roles played by Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah, both born in Kashmir, alongside local artists Ahmer Haider, Mir Sarwar, and Hussain Khan.

The film is directed by Rahat Kazmi and produced by Tariq Khan, both raised in Surankote, Pooch.

In H.G. Wells' 1904 story, a character named Nunez discovers a hidden Andean valley inhabited by a blind community, the Country of the Blind. While Nunez can see, he realizes that his sight is considered a handicap by the blind residents. Despite expecting to lead, the community finds his descriptions of the world beyond their valley nonsensical.

Adding to the complexity, Nunez falls in love with Medina-Saroté, but her father rejects him, perceiving his sight as a curse. Nunez is torn between two worlds, contemplating whether to stay in the Country of the Blind, where he's an outsider, or venture back to the outside world. The story leaves his ultimate decision and fate unresolved.

The narrative delves into the concepts of perception, diversity, and challenges the notion that a“disability” is universally defined. It prompts reflection on the nature of normalcy and how societal standards influence our perceptions. The story deliberately leaves Nunez's fate uncertain, presenting him with the dilemma of either accepting the distinct culture of this society or trying to reconnect with the familiar world he left behind.

The cinematic adaptation of this story, running for one hour and forty-one minutes, which was released in the USA on October 6, has captivated audiences from the very beginning. Academy members who attended the recent screening praised the movie, considering it a strong contender for an Oscar nomination. The film is now reportedly in the running to be India's official entry for the 96th Academy Awards that will happen in March next year.

Golden Globe winner and filmmaker, Siddiq Barmak praised the movie as an“enchanting” cinematic experience.“Country of Blind is an enchanting film. It emerges as a battleground where love contends with freedom, where the decision to stay or depart teeters on the precipice, and the relentless struggle between blindness and sight reaches its zenith.” Barmak commented after watching the movie.

“Combining allegory, love story and adventure, Country of Blind has been a project that I wanted to do for years and the positive reaction from the American entertainment industry is a real honor,” filmmaker Rahat Kazmi shared during a Q&A session following the film's screening in Los Angeles.

“I am humbled by the fact that my work will be alongside some of the most admired scripts ever written and I thank the Academy for this privilege,” Kazmi said.

Kazmi mentioned an official statement of Christian Jeune, Director of Cinema Department and jury head of Cannes Film Festival recently saying,“Country of Blind is a spectacular adaptation of an H.G. Wells' short story – proving his writing can match the cinematic vision of a contemporary filmmaker, regardless of their geographical origin.”

Expressing her excitement about the subject, Hina Khan had said,“Fingers crossed for this to turn into a nomination! I am extremely happy to see all the hard work pay off in such a special way. From Cannes to the Oscars, it's been an exciting journey.” Hina Khan further spoke about how it was lovely to see an Independent Indian production hit such a milestone, adding,“Being able to represent India on such prestigious platforms like Cannes and now the Oscars is truly a moment of pride for me and our entire film team.

Ahmer Haider from Srinagar, who portrayed the character Vishwa in the film, is overjoyed by the movie's success. He expressed his pride in being part of the project and conveyed gratitude to Rahat Kazmi for providing him the opportunity to work alongside prominent names like Hina Khan in the movie.

“The majestic Himalayas have served as the perfect setting for this historical drama. The movie was filmed in Doodhpathri, Sonamarg, and Gulmarg. A portion of the film was also filmed in Sanasar in Jammu,” Ahmer told Kashmir Observer.

Ahmer added that the film making waves at the Oscars is not just a cause for celebration but a reflection of the rich artistic tapestry of the region.“It's more than just a bollywood film; it's a representation of the talent and cultural depth that Kashmir brings to the world stage. The global acclaim is a testament to Kashmir's artistic prowess,” he said.

Ahmer Haider has collaborated with Rahat Kazmi previously in the film 'Lines' and mentioned that it was during this project that he was selected for 'Country of Blind' as well.“Our hard work is being recognised and we are looking forward to the film's release in India.”

In an interview with The Daily Guardian, Kazmi who has directed other films like Lihaaf, Identity Card, The Last Coffee, said

“Kashmir is my home, I was born and brought up there, at Poonch, so I have a deep connection with the land, plus it is considered as the most beautiful or one of the most beautiful places on earth and filming there was an amazing experience.”

“The local crew members and artists were very supportive and everyone from a spot boy to a lightman used to say while filming 'Sir this film will go to the Oscars'. So this is something which everyone has manifested, and this used to come naturally.”

Media reports said that both Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan live close to the Line of Control in Poonch and chose art over guns during the peak of militancy in the region. Tariq Khan was even kidnapped by militants in 1998 but was let off safely. Later, Tariq and Kazmi left the incident behind them and both were determined to make it to Bollywood.

'Country of Blind' isn't their first film that has captured international attention. Earlier, 'Identity Card' was shown in the US Parliament while discussing the Kashmir issue, Tariq said.

“That film got us best film, best director, best supporting actor award in the USA and then one award in IFEFA Australia and best film award in ZEE Cinema's Rajasthan International Film Festival in 2014,” Tariq added.