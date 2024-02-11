Attack on military base in Somalia kills 3 UAE soldiers

(MENAFN) According to the UAE's defense ministry, three soldiers from the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force lost their lives in an assault at a military base in Somalia's capital, as announced on Sunday.



The attack occurred at the General Gordon military base in Mogadishu on Saturday night, with the ministry confirming that UAE personnel were engaged in training soldiers from the Somali Armed Forces under a bilateral agreement between the UAE and Somalia.



Additionally, two individuals sustained injuries during the attack.



A UAE army officer told Reuters that the gunman was a newly trained Somali soldier. “The soldier opened fire on UAE trainers and Somali military officials when they started praying,” the representative stated.



Al-Shabaab is designated as a terrorist organization by various countries and international bodies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Nations, and others.



“We understand the soldier had defected from al-Shabaab before he was recruited as a soldier by Somalia and UAE,” the UAE army official declared.

