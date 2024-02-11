10 million additional refugees could escape to Germany if Ukraine falls

(MENAFN) A concerning estimate of up to 10 million refugees flooding into Germany has been reported by Welt am Sonntag, citing officials' assessments in the event of Ukraine's disintegration. While the German government acknowledges the worsening situation in the conflict with Russia, it currently considers this worst-case scenario unlikely to materialize this year, according to the media outlet.



Since the escalation of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow nearly two years ago, approximately 1.1 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in Germany, as reported by the German Interior Ministry. Meanwhile, the influx of newcomers from various countries, including Syria, Afghanistan, and African nations, continues unabated.



Last month, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) reported that in 2023, over 350,000 people applied for asylum in Germany, marking the highest number since 2016. The surge in asylum applications underscores the persistent global displacement crisis, which is exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical conflicts.



Welt am Sonntag, citing anonymous security officials and a lawmaker, reveals that the German government's estimate projects approximately 10 million people fleeing Ukraine in the event of the country's disintegration. The majority of these refugees would likely head westward, with Germany being a primary destination, the media outlet claims.



Roderich Kiesewetter, a Member of Parliament from the opposition Christian Democratic Party, emphasizes the need for European nations to play a more substantial role in addressing the potential refugee crisis, especially as United States President Joe Biden's aid package remains deadlocked in Congress. Kiesewetter warns that without a shift in strategy to support Ukraine, the worst-case scenario of a massive exodus and the spread of the conflict to NATO states becomes increasingly likely.



As concerns grow over the potential humanitarian fallout, Kiesewetter's cautionary statements raise important questions about the international community's responsibility and preparedness to address the consequences of a deteriorating situation in Ukraine. The article explores the various dimensions of the refugee crisis, delving into the political, social, and strategic considerations that could impact the broader European landscape.





