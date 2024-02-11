Rain Forecast For TN's Southern, Delta Districts Till Feb14

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted rains in delta and southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather department in a statement on Sunday said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in few places of southern and delta districts.

The RMC statement said that a trough is running from south interior Karnataka to west Vidharba across north interior Karnataka and Marathwada at a distance of 0.9 km from the sea level.

The RMC has also advised fishermen not to venture into sea till February 13.

The weather department said that squally winds, with speeds reaching 45 to 55 kmph that may touch up to 65 kmph, are likely over the Camorin area.

The influence of this trough will lead to light to moderate rains in southern Tamil Nadu and delta districts.

However, in northern districts, the RMC has predicted an increase of one or two degree Celsius.

In Chennai, the atmosphere is partly cloudy with maximum temperature likely to hover between 31 degrees to 32 degrees and minimum temperature between 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.

-- IANS

aal/svn