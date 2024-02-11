(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Guanacaste Airport Announces Extension of Air Transat Route from Montreal ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle What Makes the Beach so Romantic World News María Paula Loría was an Outstanding Instrumentalist of the Sphinx Organization of the United States Culture & Lifestyle It is OK if you have the Expat Blues! Culture & Lifestyle The Magic and Cultural Diversity of Costa Rican Music Culture & Lifestyle The Path To Success: Should I Move Abroad or Look For a Career First?

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: February 9, 2024 Guanacaste Airport Announces Extension of Air Transat Route from Montreal By TCRN STAFF February 9, 202480 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadHealth TCRN STAFF - February 9, 2024What Is Roundup Herbicide and Why is it so Controversial Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 9, 2024What Makes the Beach so Romantic World News TCRN STAFF - February 9, 2024Manuel Antonio Stands Out Among 100 Best Beaches in the World 2024 TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!



Guanacaste Aeropuerto, a member of the VINCI Airports network, announces the extension of operations of the route from Montreal (YUL), Canada, operated by Air Transat, to Guanacaste (LIR) starting Thursday, May 2.

This route will have a frequency of two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays. The flight will depart from Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at 07:30 am, arriving at 11:30 am in Guanacaste (LIR). Air Transat will operate an A321 aircraft with a capacity of 198 seats.

Air Transat provided this route only during the Canadian winter season (November – April). However, with the extension of this route, passengers will now be given the opportunity to visit the destination during different times of the year.

According to the most recent data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, in 2023, 242,970 Canadian tourists will enter by air. Their average stay is 14.8 nights with an estimated average expense of $106 per day during their stay in the country.

Among the activities they most enjoy doing in Guanacaste are enjoying the sun, beach and surf, outdoor tours, visiting volcanoes and hot springs, tasting local cuisine, among others.“The Canadian market, without a doubt, is of capital importance and constitutes the second most important market for Costa Rica in attracting tourists. The announcement that Air Transat will maintain its permanent weekly flight from Montreal is of utmost importance for the country, because it will increase the visit of Canadian tourists and, in addition, it allows us a future possibility with this same airline to explore other cities west of Canada. This news is positive for Guanacaste and surrounding areas, especially for families that depend on tourism,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.“We are pleased to announce the expansion of frequency on this route to one of our most dynamic markets, the Canadian one, which represents 78% more seats in Guanacaste compared to 2023. Guanacaste Airport begins the year of the bicentennial of the Annexation with good results. news for our passengers and a greater opportunity to connect to our destinations,” commented César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado