Man who attacked Las Vegas judge faces indict for attempted murder

(MENAFN) A man who jumped over a judicial bench and assaulted a Nevada judge during a sentencing hearing in Las Vegas last month, an incident captured in a viral courtroom video, has now been indicted for attempted murder.



Deobra Redden, aged 30, was indicted on nine counts by a grand jury in Las Vegas on Thursday. His arraignment is scheduled for February 29.



During a sentencing hearing for Redden's attempted battery case on January 3, Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus was preparing to deliver his sentence when he lunged over the bench at her.



Footage from courtroom cameras showed Holthus' clerk and a court marshal struggling to restrain Redden in the chaotic scene, which garnered widespread attention on the internet and social media platforms. A week later, Judge Holthus sentenced him to a maximum of four years in prison for the battery charge he had admitted to in November.



The fresh indictment for attempted murder accuses Redden of assaulting Holthus “by grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head by manner and means unknown.” Redden is also charged with allegedly "punching and/or kicking and/or pushing" a Las Vegas police officer.



A lawyer who represented Redden during the initial hearing did not promptly respond to a phone message seeking comment on Saturday.



Redden's foster mother, Karen Springer, along with his older sister, LaDonna Daniels, spoke to reporters outside the court last month. They mentioned that Redden has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. However, court records indicate that he was deemed competent to stand trial.

