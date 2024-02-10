ALPHABET, A Governance Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list ALPHABET, an innovative project that leverages the ERC404 token standard, in the NFT & DeFi Area. For all CoinW users, the ALPHABET/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on February 9, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ALPHABET, the ALPHABET bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







Alphabet: Redefining Digital Ownership

Alphabet has quickly captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community, thanks in part to its adoption of the ERC404 protocol-a token standard that has gained prominence through its association with projects such as Pandora. The Alphabet project has distinguished itself by ensuring a fair launch, with an initial liquidity of 80% and a total supply capped at 10,000 tokens. This commitment to fairness and transparency has resonated deeply within the digital asset community.

Despite a market cap of less than $30 million and a current funding pool of only $10 million, Alphabet has been recognized for its exceptional project quality. The project has garnered support from notable communities and individuals, including the Milady community-a group previously spotlighted by Elon Musk. With such backing, Alphabet stands at the forefront of innovative blockchain initiatives.

Community and Market Enthusiasm

The Alphabet project boasts a robust and growing community of 3,695 followers on Twitter, primarily stemming from the influential Remilia community. This enthusiastic support is a testament to the project's appeal and potential for widespread adoption. Additionally, Alphabet's market has seen a surge of interest, driven by an overflow of funds from Pandora and highlighted by a retweet from Remilia's official Twitter account, signaling strong market validation.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent ALPHABET prize pool will be up for grabs from February 9th, 2024, at 16:00 to February 15th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About ALPHABET

ALPHABET is the governance token of ALPHABET DAO, which is a decentralized autonomous organization reliant on collective self-governance by ALPHABET token holders. ALPHABET holders possess the right to vote on proposals and can freely delegate and exercise their voting power in the decision-making process. For more information, please visit the official website .