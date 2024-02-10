Qatar Wins Second Consecutive Asian Cup Title, Beating Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Qatar's national soccer team snatched the Asian Cup after beating Jordan 3-1 Saturday in the final, keeping the title for the second time in a row.

The first half of the match, held on Lusail Stadium, ended 1-0 in favor of the hosts Qataris when Akram Afif scored from a penalty kick in the 22th minute.

However, the second half witnessed an interesting and exciting game when Jordan's Yazan Al-Naimat equalized in the 67th minute.

Driven by the excitement of the Qatari fans, Afif scored two other goals in the 73rd minute and the overtime, raising his goal balance to eight to win the tournament's top scorer award.

At the beginning of the championship, Qatar defeated Lebanon, China and Tajikistan, topping Group A with nine points. In the round 16, Qatar outrivaled Palestine 2-1 and Uzbekistan 3-2 in the quarterfinals as well as Iran 3-2 in the semi-finals.

The championship kicked off on January 12 and came to a close today; and Saudi Arabia will host the next edition in 2027. (end)

